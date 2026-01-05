Colombian president Gustavo Petro responds to Trump’s drug allegations

Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Photo: Reuters

Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's accusations that he is a drug trafficker. Petro stated that his name does not appear in court documents.

This information was reported by The Guardian on Monday, January 5.

Advertisement

What Columbian leader said

"Stop slandering me, Mr. Trump. That’s not how you threaten a Latin American president who emerged from the armed struggle and then from the people of Colombia’s fight for Peace," Petro said on X on Sunday.

Petro sharply criticized the Trump administration's military actions in the region, accusing Washington of kidnapping Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro "without legal grounds."

Background: Trump sharply criticized the Colombian leader and called him "a sick man" while speaking with journalists on board Air Force One. Petro was also accused of producing and supplying cocaine to the United States.

Read more: