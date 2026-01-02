Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Erdoğan announced meetings with Zelensky, Putin, and Trump

Erdoğan announced meetings with Zelensky, Putin, and Trump

Publication time 2 January 2026 20:22
Erdoğan discussed his conversations with Zelensky, Putin, and Trump
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed his negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and U.S. President Donald Trump. The main topic was ending the war in Ukraine.

Erdoğan shared this information with journalists after Friday prayers on January 2.

Advertisement

Negotiations for peace

"I continue to meet with Putin, Zelensky, Trump, and the leaders of European countries regarding this issue," said Erdogan.

According to Erdoğan, a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris this week. Erdoğan will be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky Turkey vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
