Erdoğan discussed his conversations with Zelensky, Putin, and Trump

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed his negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and U.S. President Donald Trump. The main topic was ending the war in Ukraine.

Erdoğan shared this information with journalists after Friday prayers on January 2.

Negotiations for peace

"I continue to meet with Putin, Zelensky, Trump, and the leaders of European countries regarding this issue," said Erdogan.

According to Erdoğan, a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris this week. Erdoğan will be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

