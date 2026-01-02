Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Russia may be preparing a deadly provocation

Russia may be preparing a deadly provocation

Publication time 2 January 2026 12:30
Russia linked to plans for plotting false-flag escalation
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

The Kremlin is continuing its efforts to derail the peace negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Specifically, Russia is planning a large-scale provocation involving human casualties.

On Friday, January 2, the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service warned of this.

The Kremlin may carry out the provocation this week

"This operation is complex. After the so-called attack on Putin's residence, we observed the Kremlin disseminating new fabricated information to prepare Russian and international audiences for further escalation," the statement said.

According to the intelligence community, this will likely occur on the eve of or during the celebration of Christmas according to the Julian calendar, which is on January 7. The provocation may occur in a religious building or another site of high symbolic value in Russia or the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"To fabricate evidence of Ukraine's involvement, they plan to use fragments of Western-made attack drones, which will be delivered to the scene from the front line," reports the intelligence service.

The service urges the media to thoroughly verify materials released by the Kremlin and to avoid disseminating Russian misinformation.

Read more:

Kremlin occupation war in Ukraine russia
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
