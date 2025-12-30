Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky comments on possible Trump visit to Ukraine

Zelensky comments on possible Trump visit to Ukraine

Publication time 30 December 2025 20:21
Zelensky addresses potential Trump trip to Ukraine
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared his thoughts on a potential official visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Ukraine. He emphasized that it would undoubtedly lead to a ceasefire.

Zelensky shared this information with journalists via voice messages in the Office of the President's chat on Tuesday, December 30.

Possible Trump's visit to Ukraine

The president added that it would be better if Trump flew directly to Ukraine instead of stopping in Poland. 

Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for Trump's visit at any time. 

"I think the proposals of President Trump, or the fact that he is willing to address the Ukrainian parliament and visit Ukraine, are beneficial if he can come. He talks about advocating for a plan to end the war. I told him that we would be happy to see him," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

Zelensky added that if Trump has the opportunity to come to Ukraine instead of Poland, it would show that we can definitely count on an end to the war.

The president also said that during the negotiations in Florida, the parties barely discussed the issue of elections since Zelensky had already said that he was ready for them.

Yana Katasonova - editor
Author
Yana Katasonova
