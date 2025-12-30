Zelensky commented on Putin's desire to see a successful Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is in the US. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he does not trust the Russians or Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin's leader. He believes the Russian dictator's claims of wishing Ukraine success are false.

The president made this statement in an interview with Fox News.

What did Zelensky say about Putin's supposed desire to "see Ukraine succeed"?

During the interview, the journalist reminded Zelensky of a moment during a December 28 press conference when President Donald Trump talked about his conversation with Putin. Specifically, Trump said that Russia would help Ukraine and wants to see it succeed. Afterwards, the camera showed Zelensky's reaction: he raised his eyebrows and smiled.

The host then asked the president if he agreed with this statement. The Ukrainian leader responded as follows:

"We don't trust Russians, and they don't want — I don't trust Putin, and he doesn't want success for Ukraine. Really, he doesn't want," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Putin can say such things to Western leaders, including Trump, but it's just a way to avoid pressure and sanctions.

"I believe that he can say, it'snot true really. He doesn't want to have from Pesident Trump more pressure with sanctions, and he can say that ‘I want success for Ukraine and I'm ready to give them cheap electricity’. Really, between us: we don't need cheap — I mean, this energy — because we paid so great. I mean, this price, our lives. It's not about energy. We don't need anything from them. That's why I think it's a message for President Trump, to find a way to communicate with him," the president explained.

They also asked the president about Russia's alleged involvement in rebuilding Ukraine after the war. In response, Zelensky said that if Russia wants to help, it can provide financial compensation.

"They have to give us money. They can give us money for this, and we will rebuild everything that we need to rebuild, and we will decide what to do," the Ukrainian leader noted.

