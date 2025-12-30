Zelensky opens up about his future after the war

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed his plans for after the war and elections end. Zelensky had previously expressed his desire not "to cling to power by any means necessary".

He revealed this in an interview with a Fox News journalist.

What does Zelensky want to do after his presidency?

He said that he doesn't have any clear plans for his life after the war and the end of his presidential term.

During the conversation, Zelensky was reminded that the war will eventually end and that his presidency is not permanent. In response, the president noted that he had not yet considered specific future steps.

"I don't know. Honestly, I don't know. I want to rest! Yes, I really want that. Yes, I really want that," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

