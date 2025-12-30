Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky weighs U.S. troop deployment in Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 30 December 2025 19:04
Will U.S. troops be deployed to Ukraine? Zelensky responds
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's recent statement that the United States could agree to station troops in Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached. The head of state emphasized that the decision would be made in Washington.

Zelensky made this statement while communicating with journalists via voice messages in the Office of the President's chat.

US troops on Ukrainian land

Regarding the possibility of U.S. troops in Ukraine, Zelensky stated that he cannot confirm such a scenario because only the President of the United States can make that decision.

"These are US troops, so it is America that makes such decisions. Of course, we are discussing this with President Trump and representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing." We would like this. It would be a strong position in security guarantees," Ukrainian leader emphasized.

