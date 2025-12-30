Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukraine cannot win the war without the US, says Zelensky

Ukraine cannot win the war without the US, says Zelensky

Publication time 30 December 2025 14:29
Ukraine will not be able to defeat Russia without the US support, Zelensky
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine cannot win the war against Russia without the United States' support. Specifically, he was referring to military support.

Zelensky made this statement in an interview with Fox News.

What did Zelensky say about the importance of U.S. support?

During the interview, the host asked Zelensky if he believes Ukraine could win or end the war on its terms if the United States stopped supporting it. In response, the president said the following:

"If we are speaking, can we win without American support? No. Because we can't — we will think about —  all the soldiers will think only about their families and without American support, we can't defend the sky. Even now, it's very difficult. But American support with missiles for air defense, really helpful and strong in any case," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also noted that air defense remains extremely difficult despite the current level of assistance, as Russia is using thousands of drones and missiles.

Russia is using hundreds, even thousands, of drones and missiles — you can see that. The air defense is insufficient.

"And on the battlefield we use some weapon, which we buy from America. Some rounds, artillery, and etcetera from Americans. Without it, of course, we can't win," the president added.

Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
