Main News of the day War damage in Ukraine worse than post-WWII losses

War damage in Ukraine worse than post-WWII losses

Publication time 2 January 2026 13:11
Deaths triple births in Ukraine, new data
Ukrainians. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Russian war has caused Ukraine to suffer unprecedented human and material losses, unseen since World War II. The total cost of destroying the energy, transportation, social, and industrial infrastructure is approaching $1 trillion.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Anatoliy Kinakh revealed this information in an interview with Ranok.LIVE.

The war has exacerbated Ukraine's demographic crisis

Kinakh emphasized that the issue is not only the destruction of objects, but also the loss of human potential.

"According to statistics confirmed by the Ministry of Justice, around 100 thousand babies were registered in the first half of 2025. At the same time, there were around 249 thousand deaths. Our mortality-to-natality ratio is approaching 3:1," noted Kinakh.

Kinakh also noted that, according to estimates, approximately 28–29 million people currently reside in areas under Ukrainian control. Over 10 million of them are pensioners, which complicates the social and economic situation.

Additionally, the former prime minister drew attention to the sharp increase in the number of people with disabilities. Before the war, there were around 2.7 million people with disabilities in Ukraine. Now, this number has grown to 3.4 million. Thus, the number of people with disabilities has increased by approximately 700 thousand during the war.

"This is the price Ukraine and our citizens are paying for this situation. Therefore, in the context of necessary actions, I am absolutely convinced that we must end the active phase of the war on balanced terms and start rebuilding our country and creating conditions that will allow people to return. This is the foundation for the present and the future," said Kinakh.

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
