How the $800B U.S.–Ukraine investment partnership will work

The United States will allocate $800 billion for the reconstruction of Ukraine. This will not be debt or loans, but partnership investments with expected returns.

This was stated by geo-economics expert Oleh Sarkits during a broadcast of Ranok.LIVE on Wednesday, December 31.

Will Ukraine have to repay the $800 billion?

"According to the information we received from the president, several investment funds will be created. These are not grants and not loans — they are partnership investments from which our partners will later receive income," he said.

However, Sarkits described this as a positive development for Ukraine. The funds are expected to be directed toward infrastructure, the defense industry, manufacturing, and the extraction of mineral resources. The key focus is on processing raw materials inside the country and creating value-added products.

"We, as experts, have long emphasized that this agreement (on mineral resources — ed.) must clearly state that together with our partners we will be able to build facilities that allow us to process raw materials into finished products," he explained.

The expert noted that this will also come with strong security guarantees from American partners. The presence of large enterprises with foreign investment — particularly from the United States — would serve as a deterrent against potential future aggression by Russia.

In addition, Ukrainians would gain new jobs, and there is a chance to bring Ukraine’s economy back to at least its pre-war level — and eventually beyond.

