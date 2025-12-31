Ukraine steps up strikes on Russia’s oil and gas sector

Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Ukraine hit record number of Russian energy sites in December

Publication time 31 December 2025 13:43
Attack on the Lukoil Nizhny Novgorod Oil Refinery. Photos from Russian Telegram channels.

Ukraine attacked the largest number of Russian energy infrastructure sites in December since the beginning of the war. At least 24 attacks have been carried out this month on Russian oil refineries, oil tankers, and other facilities at sea, as well as on major pipeline infrastructure.

Bloomberg reports on this.

Which energy facilities did Ukraine attack in Russia?

The Lukoil oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea were attacked multiple times. The Black Sea ports of Taman and Rostov were also hit, resulting in several tankers catching fire.

"Inland, Ukraine kept up strikes on Russian fuel-producing plants, on one occasion using Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles for the first time to attack the Novoshakhtinsk refinery," Bloomberg writes.

In light of these events, the publication notes that the Russian government is predicting a 23% decrease in oil and gas revenue next year, which would be the lowest figure on record.

"The attacks are adding to pressure on Russia’s exports, which are already challenged by international sanctions on the nation’s top oil producers," the publication reads.

Oil refinery Ukraine war in Ukraine attack
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
