Ukraine destroyed Russia’s unique aircraft with long-range strikes — what is known about them

Russia’s unique A-100LL reconnaissance aircraft. Photo: Russian media

Ukraine’s long-range attack on the Russian aviation plant "Beriev TANTK" in Taganrog turned out to be even more effective than previously believed. In addition to destroying the unique experimental A-60 aircraft with a combat laser, the destruction of another critical airframe — the A-100LL test aircraft — has been confirmed. This may finally cripple Russia’s program to replace its A-50 early warning aircraft.

This was reported by Defense Express, citing satellite imagery from the OSINT community "Harbuz."

A-100LL — the test stand for Russia’s long-delayed project

Analysis of satellite images published by the OSINT community "Harbuz" confirmed the scale of the strike. The attack, which used Bars strike drones and Neptune cruise missiles, damaged not only the A-60 but also an aircraft identified as an Il-76. However, pre-strike satellite images allowed it to be identified as the A-100LL.

"The images clearly show the result of this direction of the combined strike, in which Bars strike drones and Neptune cruise missiles were used," the publication writes.

That it is an airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft is indicated by the radar antenna above its wing. It was distinguished from the A-50 by an additional antenna located above the cockpit.

The A-100LL (flying laboratory) was essentially a ground test stand for evaluating all systems of the A-100 "Premier" AEW aircraft, which was intended to replace the Soviet A-50. Its role was extremely important: it served as the platform for a wide range of tests and assessments of equipment for the actual aircraft.

A strike that crippled the A-50 modernization program

Damaged Russian reconnaissance aircraft. Photo: Defense Express

Defense Express emphasizes that the destruction of the A-100LL caused Russia significantly greater losses than the loss of the aircraft itself.

"And without such a test stand, all this work will be pushed back in terms of quality and timeframes, and that is why the enemy’s losses after the destruction of the A-100LL are significantly greater than the loss of the aircraft," the publication notes.

The A-100 "Premier" development program was already on the verge of closure, despite promises to deliver the first aircraft back in 2016. The destruction of the test stand likely deals the final blow to this long-running Russian program.

