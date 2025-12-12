Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukraine targeted two Russian vessels in the Caspian Sea

Ukraine targeted two Russian vessels in the Caspian Sea

Publication time 12 December 2025 14:25
Ukraine conducted special operation against Russian vessels in the Caspian Sea
Russian vessel. Photo: Special Operations Forces

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, together with the insurgent movement "Black Spark," carried out a special operation in the Caspian Sea, during which two Russian vessels involved in military transport were struck.

This was reported by the press service of the SOF.

SOF destroyed two Russian vessels carrying weapons

According to available data, the strike was delivered near the coast of the Republic of Kalmykia. The vessels were used by the Russian Federation to transport arms and military equipment.

One of the vessels that came under attack
One of the vessels that came under attack. Photo: Special Operations Forces

The insurgent movement "Black Spark" provided Ukrainian forces with intelligence on the routes and nature of the cargo, which made it possible to accurately identify the targets and plan the strike.

The vessels in question are Composer Rachmaninov and Askar-Saridja, which, according to open sources, were engaged in Russia’s military logistics. Both are under US sanctions for participating in schemes supplying military cargo between Iran and Russia.

Read more:

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
