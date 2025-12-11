Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with 500 strikes — injured reported

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 December 2025 10:50
Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia region — there are wounded
Rescuer at the site of a Russian attack. Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Over the past day, Russian occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy shelling, two people were injured, and destruction was also recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram on Thursday, December 11.

Russian attack on Zaporizhia region on December 11
Consequences of the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia region. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration

Russia’s attack on the Zaporizhzhia region — the consequences

Over the course of the day, Russian occupiers carried out 470 strikes on 17 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As a result of enemy attacks on the Polohy district, a 63-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman sustained injuries.

Russian forces carried out three airstrikes on Huliaipole and Ternuvate.

In particular, 291 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Novomykolaivka, Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Varvarivka, Zelene, Solodke and Zatyshshia.

Additionally, five MLRS strikes were launched on the territories of Rozumivka, Stepove, Huliaipole, Varvarivka and Novoandriivka.

Moreover, the occupiers carried out 171 artillery strikes on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Varvarivka, Zelene, Solodke and Zatyshshia.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 36 reports were received regarding damaged homes and infrastructure facilities.

Read more:

Defense forces hit a seaport and an oil refinery in Russia's rear

At the UN, the US backed Russia’s position — what happened

Trump reveals how many Ukrainians want a deal with the US

Zaporizhzhia region shelling war in Ukraine attack casualties
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
