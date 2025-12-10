Trump revealed how many Ukrainians want a deal with the US

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Wednesday, December 10, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky must act more realistically when it comes to future decisions regarding the war. According to him, the majority of Ukrainian citizens support reaching an agreement for peace.

This was reported by Clash Report.

Trump:



Zelensky has to be realistic.



I do wonder about how long is it gonna be until they have an election?



82% of the Ukrainian people demand a settlement be made. pic.twitter.com/spV5k2JZJY — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 10, 2025

What Ukrainians think about making a deal with the US

Trump also questioned how much longer Ukraine needs before announcing elections.

The American president added that, according to him, "82% of Ukrainians want to reach an agreement" to end the war.

