Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump reveals how many Ukrainians want a deal with the US

Trump reveals how many Ukrainians want a deal with the US

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 December 2025 08:48
Trump revealed how many Ukrainians want a deal with the US
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Wednesday, December 10, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky must act more realistically when it comes to future decisions regarding the war. According to him, the majority of Ukrainian citizens support reaching an agreement for peace.

This was reported by Clash Report.

Advertisement

What Ukrainians think about making a deal with the US

Trump also questioned how much longer Ukraine needs before announcing elections.

The American president added that, according to him, "82% of Ukrainians want to reach an agreement" to end the war.

Read more:

Europe fears Trump may blame it for derailing Ukraine peace — CNN

Pope comments on Trump interview and warns the world

WSJ reveals new details on Ukraine’s secret SBU operation "Web"

war election Ukrainians Donald Trump war in Ukraine
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information