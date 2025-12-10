How SBU drones attacked Russian airfields — new details on Operation Spiderweb

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk. Photo: Office of the President

International media have revealed new details about the SBU special operation "Spiderweb," which several outlets have already described as the most audacious and technologically advanced operation in the entire history of the war. As part of this operation, Ukrainian intelligence managed to strike 41 Russian strategic aircraft, inflicting more than $7 billion in losses on the Russian military.

The new details were published by The Wall Street Journal.

New details on Operation Spiderweb from the SBU

According to the outlet, preparation for the operation lasted more than a year and a half and took place under conditions of absolute and unprecedented secrecy. It was coordinated by the head of the Security Service, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk, whom journalists describe as a leader with unconventional thinking and strong professional intuition. Maliuk personally formed a small group of specialists capable of technically and operationally executing a plan of such scale.

Vasyl Malyuk reviews the operation plans. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

One of the key elements of the operation were FPV drones, which the SBU developed specifically for this mission. They were equipped with enhanced communication systems and explosive charges capable of burning through aircraft fuselages before detonating.

How the drones were positioned inside the truck. Photo: WSJ

To deliver the drones to launch positions deep inside Russia, the SBU ordered the construction of special containers disguised as "small houses," equipped with remotely controlled roofs and powered by batteries and solar panels. This made it possible to keep the equipment concealed for long periods.

How and from where the drones were transported for the attack. Photo: WSJ

Who helped organize the SBU’s Operation Spiderweb

The Wall Street Journal also described a Ukrainian couple named Artem and Kateryna, whom the SBU recruited to assist with the operation inside Russia. The couple learned to assemble drones delivered from Ukraine, rented warehouse space, hired drivers, and organized truck routes for transporting the disguised "houses," which then quietly moved across Russian regions.

The attack unfolded synchronously. As soon as four trucks reached their planned positions, the roofs of the concealed containers opened, and 117 FPV drones simultaneously took off.

How the drones were concealed inside the truck. Photo: SBU

The drones were controlled remotely from Kyiv via mobile communication — operators guided them toward Russian military airfields where aircraft used for missile strikes on Ukraine were located.

Participants in the operation emphasized that they faced numerous risks during its execution, yet they felt a sense of "divine protection" that, in their words, accompanied them at the most critical moments.

How many aircraft were destroyed in the SBU’s Operation Spiderweb

It is known that the successful attack damaged or destroyed Tu-95, Tu-22M3, Tu-160 bombers, as well as the unique A-50 airborne early warning aircraft, which play a key role in target detection and coordination of Russian missile strikes.

