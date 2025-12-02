The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a British instructor who was spying for Russia

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has exposed a British instructor who was working for Russia and carrying out tasks for the enemy throughout 2024–2025. He is believed to be connected to a series of murders of politicians and activists in Ukraine.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing sources within the SBU.

Detention of the British Instructor in Ukraine

According to the report, SBU counterintelligence, working together with British intelligence services, uncovered UK citizen Ross David Cutmore, who had been carrying out missions for Russian special services in 2024–2025.

SBU sources say the detainee was likely involved in reconnaissance and sabotage activities in Ukraine. He is currently being held in custody.

It is also known that Russian intelligence provided Cutmore with firearms and ammunition for carrying out "targeted killings" in Ukraine. There is reason to believe he transported and distributed the weapons used in the killings of Demian Hanul, Iryna Farion, and Andrii Parubii.

