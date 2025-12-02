Global landmine report: Ukraine among countries with the highest number of deaths and injuries

Demining. Photo: State Emergency Service

Ukraine has placed fourth worldwide in the number of people killed by landmines in 2024. According to a new report, at least 57 countries and territories remain contaminated with explosive devices.

The findings were published by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines.

Global landmine casualties

Last year, 6,270 people were killed (1,945) or injured (4,325) by landmines — the highest figure since 2020. The report notes that 90% of all victims were civilians, and 46% were children.

Myanmar recorded the highest number of deaths — 2,029, followed by Syria with 1,015. Afghanistan ranked third with 624 fatalities, and Ukraine placed fourth with 293 deaths.

Improvised mines triggered by contact caused the largest number of casualties — 2,077.

Ban on antipersonnel mines

In 2025, the Marshall Islands and Tonga joined the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty. In total, 166 states are now parties to the agreement.

However, several countries continue to deploy antipersonnel mines, including Russia, Iran and North Korea.

