Russia is trying to use the families of prisoners of war to destabilize Ukraine

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Russian special services have intensified their attempts to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. The enemy is trying to use the families of prisoners of war.

He made this statement in response to a question from journalist Halyna Ostapovets of Novyny.LIVE on Wednesday, December 10.

Russia wants to destabilize the situation in Ukraine

Lubinets noted that Russian intelligence services have not abandoned the idea of constantly destabilizing the situation in Ukraine by exploiting the families of prisoners of war and those missing in action. According to him, such attempts are regularly recorded.

In addition, recently in many regions of Ukraine there has been abnormal activity from unknown public organizations, which, through phone calls, attempt to organize large rallies criticizing Ukrainian authorities. The enemy is trying to convince people that Ukraine is allegedly blocking the return of its prisoners of war and abandoning them.

"These numerous calls come either from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine or from the territory of the Russian Federation," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman appealed to the families of prisoners of war and the missing to turn to official state authorities.

"We are ready to provide any information on a daily basis. We are supportive of organizing meetings. We help hold meetings personally at my level as Ukraine's Ombudsman, through my regional representatives, as well as through other representatives of state authorities," he stated.

In addition, Lubinets emphasized that he supports holding rallies, but in order to once again show the world that Russia is violating the Geneva Conventions and the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war and missing persons.

