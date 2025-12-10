Europe believes that reaching a peace agreement in Ukraine will require weeks or months

Combat operations on the frontline. Illustrative photo: General Staff

US President Donald Trump has increased pressure on Ukraine, pushing Kyiv to agree to a peace plan. At the same time, European officials believe that achieving peace will take weeks or even months.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Why reaching peace in Ukraine may take a long time

According to a US official, the main sticking points are the following issues:

which territory Ukraine must cede to Russia under the peace plan;

whether Ukraine will ever be able to join NATO;

how frozen Russian assets in Europe can be used to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The official also stated that the provision banning Kyiv from joining NATO was removed from the current plan. Although, as WSJ writes, the new version does not address this issue at all.

At the same time, the security guarantees under discussion must provide an answer to a key question concerning Ukraine and Europe: how to ensure that Russia does not resume the war in the future and does not attempt to seize new parts of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, many European officials directly stated that resolving the disagreements between Russia, the US, and Ukraine on key issues may take weeks or months — unless serious changes occur on the battlefield.

