Trump explained who "forced" Ukrainians to surrender Crimea

Ua en ru
Publication time 9 December 2025 17:41
Trump said who forced Ukraine to give Crimea to Russia
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

US President Donald Trump claimed that Barack Obama, the 44th president, had "forced" Ukraine to hand over Crimea to Russia. According to Trump, the peninsula was the heart of the country because it is so beautiful.

He made these comments in an interview with Politico on Tuesday, 9 December.

Trump spoke about Crimea

The US leader noted that, as a real estate expert, he highly values Crimea.

"Every time I look at that map, I say, oh, this Crimea's so beautiful. Wow. It's surrounded on four sides by ocean," Trump says.

According to him, the peninsula is huge and connects part of Ukraine via a small pier.

"It's four sides of ocean in the warmest part. It's got the best weather, best everything," the US leader noted.

Trump explained that Barack Obama "forced" him to hand over Crimea to Russia.


Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
