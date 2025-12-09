Zelensky named one of Europe's most influential people by Politico

Europe's most influential people — Zelensky makes the list
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has been named one of Europe's most influential people by Politico. US President Donald Trump took the top spot.
Politico reported this on Tuesday, December 9.
Zelensky in Politico's ranking
Politico has published a ranking of the 28 most influential people in Europe. Volodymyr Zelensky, dubbed "The Joker in the Deck", came 14th.
"He has endured a challenging year, from a humiliating dispute with Trump at the White House and tense negotiations with Moscow, to internal crises including mass protests over attempts to restrict the independence of anti-corruption agencies, and the dismissal of his chief aide Andriy Yermak," Politico notes.
Nevertheless, he has adapted, restored relations with the US and continues to balance domestic politics with the pursuit of a "dignified peace", employing all his survival and diplomatic skills in the process, according to the article.
Who else made it into the ranking of Europe's most influential people
The winner of the ranking is Donald Trump, whom the publication called "The Transatlantic Shockwave." Politico writes that no one this year had more influence in or over Europe than the US president.
"Trump’s shadow looms so large over European capitals that his decisions — or outbursts — have reshaped everything from defense budgets to trade policy to domestic politics," the publication reads.
Also included in the top 10 were:
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen — "The North Star"
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz — "The Reluctant Radical"
- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen — "The Warhorse"
- Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — "The Provocateur"
- Leader of the U.K.'s Reform Party Nigel Farage — "The Shadow Leader"
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — "The Iron Hand"
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte — "The Sweet Talker"
- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — "The Role Model"
- U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer — "The Gray Man"
Also included in the ranking are:
- 11th place — Manfred Weber
- 12th place — Viktor Orbán
- 13th place — Alexander Stubb
- 15th place — Gabriel Zucman
- 16th place — Kaja Kallas
- 17th place — Teresa Ribera
- 18th place — Daniel Ek
- 19th place — Emmanuel Macron
- 20th place — Mario Draghi
- 21st place — Andrej Babiš
- 22nd place — Alexus Grinkevich
- 23rd place — Karol Nawrocki
- 24th place — Heidi Reichinnek
- 25th place — Andrea Orcel
- 26th place — Rima Hassan
- 27th place — Rob Jetten
- 28th place — Gianni Infantino
