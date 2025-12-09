Zelensky named one of Europe's most influential people by Politico

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has been named one of Europe's most influential people by Politico. US President Donald Trump took the top spot.

Politico reported this on Tuesday, December 9.

Zelensky in Politico's ranking

Politico has published a ranking of the 28 most influential people in Europe. Volodymyr Zelensky, dubbed "The Joker in the Deck", came 14th.

Volodymyr Zelensky in the ranking by Politico. Photo: screenshot

"He has endured a challenging year, from a humiliating dispute with Trump at the White House and tense negotiations with Moscow, to internal crises including mass protests over attempts to restrict the independence of anti-corruption agencies, and the dismissal of his chief aide Andriy Yermak," Politico notes.

Nevertheless, he has adapted, restored relations with the US and continues to balance domestic politics with the pursuit of a "dignified peace", employing all his survival and diplomatic skills in the process, according to the article.

Who else made it into the ranking of Europe's most influential people

The winner of the ranking is Donald Trump, whom the publication called "The Transatlantic Shockwave." Politico writes that no one this year had more influence in or over Europe than the US president.

"Trump’s shadow looms so large over European capitals that his decisions — or outbursts — have reshaped everything from defense budgets to trade policy to domestic politics," the publication reads.

Donald Trump in the ranking by Politico. Photo: screenshot

Also included in the top 10 were:

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen — "The North Star"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz — "The Reluctant Radical"

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen — "The Warhorse"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — "The Provocateur"

Leader of the U.K.'s Reform Party Nigel Farage — "The Shadow Leader"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — "The Iron Hand"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte — "The Sweet Talker"

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — "The Role Model"

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer — "The Gray Man"

Also included in the ranking are:

11th place — Manfred Weber

12th place — Viktor Orbán

13th place — Alexander Stubb

15th place — Gabriel Zucman

16th place — Kaja Kallas

17th place — Teresa Ribera

18th place — Daniel Ek

19th place — Emmanuel Macron

20th place — Mario Draghi

21st place — Andrej Babiš

22nd place — Alexus Grinkevich

23rd place — Karol Nawrocki

24th place — Heidi Reichinnek

25th place — Andrea Orcel

26th place — Rima Hassan

27th place — Rob Jetten

28th place — Gianni Infantino

