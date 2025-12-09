Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump said that Zelensky got the money but lost territory

Trump said that Zelensky got the money but lost territory

Ua en ru
Publication time 9 December 2025 15:01
Trump said Zelensky received funds but lost territory
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden

On Tuesday, December 9, US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had received money but lost a quarter of the country's territory.

He made this statement in an interview with Politico on Tuesday, 9 December.

Trump's statement on Ukraine's loss of territory

The American president compared Zelensky to P.T. Barnum, an American showman, businessman and politician. According to Trump, the Ukrainian leader is a "great salesman".

"He got crooked Joe Biden to give him $350 billion. And look what it got him. About 25 percent of his country is missing," Trump said.

Recall that the US leader said that Europeans are on the "wrong path" and therefore need to be cautious.

Volodymyr Zelensky USA war Donald Trump Ukraine
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
