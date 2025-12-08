Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump boasts he gave Ukraine nothing — here’s what he said

Ua en ru
Publication time 9 December 2025 09:04
I gave Ukraine no money — I gave them Javelins, Trump says
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

At today’s meeting with journalists, US President Donald Trump boasted that he has not given a single cent to Ukraine since the beginning of his second term. Trump did not forget to criticize his predecessors — Obama and Biden.

The statements of the American president were published by the White House channel.

Gave no money, but gave "Javelins"

Donald Trump reminded the journalists present that, unlike Biden, he did not allocate money to Ukraine, while Biden spent 350 billion dollars on assistance.

"Biden gave Ukraine $350 billion. You know what I gave them? Nothing," Trump said.

But he noted that during his first term he gave Ukraine "Javelins," which helped repel attacks. Obama, on the other hand, merely sent sheets to Ukraine.

Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
