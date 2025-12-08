Security guarantees for Ukraine — who provides the strongest support?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Ukraine may receive the strongest security guarantees from the United States. A support package from the Coalition of the Willing, comprised of European allies, is also ready.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this information to journalists via voice messages in a chat on December 8, according to a Novyny.LIVE correspondent.

The strongest security guarantees for Ukraine

Journalists asked Zelensky if he believes that the guarantees would be effective if necessary. He replied that Ukraine has no other partners and that the strongest security guarantees can only be obtained from the US.

"If it's not the Budapest Memorandum or empty promises, but rather something that will be voted on in the US Congress, and they are positive about it..." the president said.

He noted that security guarantees from European allies, the Coalition of the Willing, are also ready "in principle." However, he said that Kyiv has not yet received an answer as to what partners would be willing to do in the event of a repeat attack by Russia.

