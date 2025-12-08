US peace plan — Zelensky reveals important updates

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced significant changes to the United States' peace plan, which previously consisted of 28 points. During the presentation, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, presented only 20 points of the document, according to Zelensky.

Zelensky announced this during a press conference on Monday, December 8.

Changes to the US Peace Plan

According to the President, the document has undergone significant changes compared to earlier versions discussed after meetings in Geneva and Miami.

Zelensky noted that while the foundation remains the same, the plan has been reduced from 28 points to 20. He emphasized that the American side is committed to seeking compromises, though some issues remain unresolved. In particular, he pointed to territorial aspects, where, in his words, "no compromise has yet been found."

The president also highlighted the section devoted to Ukraine's reconstruction, which directly depends on funding. He stressed the importance of considering the position of European partners: "We discussed this today and will continue to do so. That is why Europe's involvement in this dialogue is crucial."

Separately, Zelensky underscored the issue of security guarantees. He said he received support from the US representative.

"The main question is: what if, after the war ends, Russia at some point resumes aggression? What will our partners be ready for? What can Ukraine count on?" These answers, the president emphasized, must form the basis of security guarantees.

Zelensky reported that the talks in London were productive, and that progress compared to earlier versions of the document was recorded during the meeting with European leaders.

