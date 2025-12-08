Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Peace negotiations have reached an impasse — key issue

Peace negotiations have reached an impasse — key issue

Publication time 8 December 2025 14:28
Zelensky explained why peace talks have reached an impasse
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said peace talks have reached a deadlock. He outlined the key sticking points.

The head of state made the remarks in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, December 8.

Advertisement

Peace negotiations on Ukraine

Zelensky noted that participants in the talks remain divided over territorial issues, specifically concerning the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"There are visions of the US, Russia and Ukraine — and we don’t have a unified view on Donbas," Zelensky told Bloomberg News.

According to him, Ukraine insists on a separate agreement on security guarantees from Western allies, primarily from the United States.

Zelensky also voiced concern about the possibility of a renewed Russian invasion.

"There is one question I — and all Ukrainians — want to get an answer to: if Russia again starts a war, what will our partners do," Zelensky said.

