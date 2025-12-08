Conflict between Thailand and Cambodia — what is known about the airstrikes

People rest in a shelter after renewed military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. Photo: REUTERS/Prajoub Sukprom

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have once again escalated into open hostilities: Bangkok has confirmed that it carried out airstrikes on Cambodian military positions following an incident in which a Thai soldier was killed and four others were wounded. This marks the first use of combat aviation by Thailand since the July clashes and has already cast doubt on the US-brokered peace agreement officially signed with the participation of President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg reports this.

Advertisement

Thailand strikes Cambodia

According to the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the airstrikes and parallel ground operations were conducted in response to fire coming from Cambodian troops. Bangkok claims that Cambodian forces used small arms, machine guns, mortars and artillery systems across several border points, while both countries continue to accuse each other of firing first.

"All missions, which included the first air strikes since July, were conducted under security protocols and international law with the highest priority placed on preventing harm to civilians," the Royal Thai Air Force said in its statement.

Amid the escalation, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened security chiefs for an urgent assessment of the situation along the border.

The last armed confrontation between the countries occurred on July 24, when long-standing territorial disputes escalated into the deadliest clashes in the modern history of their bilateral relations. Over five days of fighting along the 800-kilometer border, nearly forty people were killed, and more than 300,000 civilians were forced to flee their homes.

Read more:

Trump says he is disappointed in Zelensky — here’s why

Merz opposes the transfer of frozen Russian assets to the US

Trump receives first-ever FIFA Peace Award — video