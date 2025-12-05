Donald Trump receives FIFA Peace Award — video

US President Donald Trump receiving the FIFA Peace Award. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump was awarded the inaugural Fifa peace prize. The American leader thus became the first to receive the newly created award.

This was reported by Ukraine Breaking News on Facebook on December 5.

Trump received the FIFA Peace Award — what is known

President Donald Trump was warded with the newly created FIFA Peace Award. He received the award during the official draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, December 5.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the award to Trump in person. After receiving the award, Trump gave a speech to the ceremony's participants and guests.

"This is truly one of the great honors of my life...We saved millions and millions of lives — the Congo is an example, over 10 million people killed, and it was heading for another 10 million very quickly. India and Pakistan, so many different wars we were able to end, in some cases just before they started," Trump said.

He went on to praise Infantino for "setting new records on ticket sales" and said the 2026 tournament would be "an event the likes of which maybe the world has never seen".

During the presentation, it was announced that the award would be given out annually. The first recipient was chosen for helping to unite people around the world in peace.

