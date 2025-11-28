US may recognize occupied Ukrainian lands as Russian — media
The United States of America may recognize the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian. Washington plans to take this step in order to secure an agreement to end the war.
This was reported by The Telegraph, citing sources on Friday, November 28.
The US offers Russia recognition of the occupied territories
US leader Donald Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Moscow to deliver proposals regarding a peace plan to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
This step contradicts the long-standing US diplomatic standards that prohibit the recognition of occupied territories. In addition, Washington is ignoring the position of Ukraine’s European allies, who insist on preventing the forcible change of borders.
"It is becoming increasingly obvious that the Americans do not care about the European position. They say that the Europeans can do whatever they want," the newspaper’s source said.
