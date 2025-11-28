Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

The United States of America may recognize the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian. Washington plans to take this step in order to secure an agreement to end the war.

This was reported by The Telegraph, citing sources on Friday, November 28.

Advertisement

The US offers Russia recognition of the occupied territories

US leader Donald Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Moscow to deliver proposals regarding a peace plan to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This step contradicts the long-standing US diplomatic standards that prohibit the recognition of occupied territories. In addition, Washington is ignoring the position of Ukraine’s European allies, who insist on preventing the forcible change of borders.

"It is becoming increasingly obvious that the Americans do not care about the European position. They say that the Europeans can do whatever they want," the newspaper’s source said.

Read more:

Ukraine won’t trade territory for peace — Yermak

Peace plan and end of war — Putin made new statements

Trump’s peace plan likely drafted by Putin’s aides — Bloomberg