Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionTransportWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump’s peace plan likely drafted by Putin’s aides — Bloomberg

Trump’s peace plan likely drafted by Putin’s aides — Bloomberg

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 November 2025 09:27
Updated 09:27
Bloomberg obtained a transcript of conversations between Putin’s representatives — they may have been the authors of the US peace plan
Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. Photo: Reuters

The US peace plan for Ukraine consisting of 28 points, promoted by the administration of Donald Trump, was likely prepared by aides to dictator Putin. This is indicated by a transcript of a conversation between Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Advertisement

Russian aides discussed delivering the plan to Witkoff

According to the information obtained by Bloomberg journalists, during the conversation, Putin’s aides discussed the mechanism for delivering the plan they had developed to Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

However, Putin’s aide Ushakov expressed concerns that the American side might introduce changes to the plan that would be disadvantageous for Russia.

The publication does not disclose the source of the audio recording; therefore, the Novyny.LIVE editorial office cannot confirm or refute the information published by Bloomberg. However, this report adds doubts regarding the independence of the American peace plan.

Read more:

Witkoff advised Russia on talking to Trump — including on TOT

Ukraine and Russia held direct talks in Abu Dhabi — Axios

What happens after the Peace Plan — Macron explained

Donald Trump war in Ukraine peace plan peace negotiations Steve Witkoff
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information