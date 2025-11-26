Bloomberg obtained a transcript of conversations between Putin’s representatives — they may have been the authors of the US peace plan

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. Photo: Reuters

The US peace plan for Ukraine consisting of 28 points, promoted by the administration of Donald Trump, was likely prepared by aides to dictator Putin. This is indicated by a transcript of a conversation between Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Russian aides discussed delivering the plan to Witkoff

According to the information obtained by Bloomberg journalists, during the conversation, Putin’s aides discussed the mechanism for delivering the plan they had developed to Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

However, Putin’s aide Ushakov expressed concerns that the American side might introduce changes to the plan that would be disadvantageous for Russia.

The publication does not disclose the source of the audio recording; therefore, the Novyny.LIVE editorial office cannot confirm or refute the information published by Bloomberg. However, this report adds doubts regarding the independence of the American peace plan.

