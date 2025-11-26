Steve Witkoff advised Russia on successful negotiations with Trump — what he discussed with Putin’s aide

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. Photo: White House

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff held telephone consultations with Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov. During the conversation, Witkoff gave advice on how best to present Russia’s proposals regarding a "peace plan" on Ukraine to Trump.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Territory exchange and a leaders’ meeting

According to Bloomberg, the telephone conversation between Steve Witkoff and Yuri Ushakov took place on October 14. During it, Witkoff mentioned Volodymyr Zelensky’s upcoming visit and advised organizing a conversation between the US and Russian leaders. Just two days later, on October 16, Donald Trump and the Russian dictator spoke, and shortly afterward the US president expressed a desire to meet with Putin in Budapest.

According to the recording obtained and decoded by Bloomberg journalists, Witkoff discussed a potential peace agreement with Ushakov and voiced his vision of what would be required to reach it.

"Me to you (the Russians), I know what it’s going to take to get a peace deal done: Donetsk and maybe a land swap somewhere. But I’m saying instead of talking like that, let’s talk more hopefully because I think we’re going to get to a deal here. The president (Trump) will give me a lot of space and discretion to get to the deal," Witkoff said.

This conversation raised additional questions regarding the authorship and content of Trump’s 28-point peace plan, which had already sparked outrage among European officials.

