Ukrainian delegation in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters

According to US and Ukrainian officials, Ukraine has agreed to the proposed peace deal, leaving only a few minor details to be worked out amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations. The talks are ongoing between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, and some of the key terms of the peace plan have already been agreed upon.

CBS News reported this on Tuesday, November 25.

Ukraine and the US are coordinating the parameters of a peace deal

A US official told CBS News that the Ukrainian government has agreed to a peace deal developed with the mediation of the Trump administration to end nearly four years of Russia's offensive. The official noted that a joint decision on the proposal has already been reached. Several technical points still require additional work together with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. He expressed hope that President Volodymyr Zelensky would be able to visit Washington by the end of November, where the final text of the agreement could potentially be approved.

"The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal. There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal," the US official told CBS News.

The news emerged amid US Army Minister Dan Driscoll's visit to Abu Dhabi, where he held meetings with Russian representatives. Russia has not provided an immediate reaction to the agreements reached in Abu Dhabi, and neither US nor Ukrainian officials have released any details about the content of the updated proposal.

"I have nothing to say. We are monitoring media reports," said Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in comments to Russian state media.

On Tuesday, Umerov noted that during the ongoing talks in the UAE capital, Ukraine agreed to the "main conditions" of the peace initiative involving American, Ukrainian, and Russian representatives, although not all of them at once.

Ukraine agreed to reduce its military to 800,000 personnel

Several Ukrainian officials close to President Volodymyr Zelensky told The Financial Times that Kyiv has accepted this parameter as part of the negotiations. At the same time, the issues of territory and security guarantees were left for discussion between Zelensky and Trump, who are expected to settle these points during their upcoming meeting. It is known that Trump's initial plan envisioned reducing the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to 600,000 service members.

Earlier, we also reported that Emmanuel Macron announced plans to deploy "deterrence forces" in Ukraine after the signing of the US peace plan.

