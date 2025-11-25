Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is almost ready — Trump

The peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is almost ready — Trump

Publication time 25 November 2025 21:47
Updated 21:54
Trump hints that the peace agreement for settling Russia-Ukraine war is almost ready
Donald Trump. Illustrative photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump announced that peace talks to end the war between Ukraine and Russia are in their final stage and that the parties are close to reaching a compromise. The White House emphasizes that the last few weeks have been crucial for advancing the peace plan, which aims to stop significant combat losses.

Clash Report posted on X, on November 25.

Advertisement

Trump evaluated the prospects of completing the peace plan

Speaking at the White House, Trump noted that US actions in recent weeks have aimed to bring the parties closer to a final decision on the terms of the peace agreement. He also emphasized that the situation on the front lines intensifies the urgency of adopting a document that will put an end to the prolonged fighting.

"In the last months, 25,000 soldiers have died. So I think we are getting very close to a deal. We'll find out. I thought that one would have been done quicker," Trump said. 

Donald Trump expressed confidence that his initiative to end the war between Ukraine and Russia would soon bear fruit.

"I think we are getting very close to a deal," he added.

Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump White House peace plan peace negotiations
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
