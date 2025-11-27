Putin announced new conditions regarding the US peace plan and the end of the war

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Alexey Babushkin/Pool via Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 27, made new statements about the United States' peace plan and the end of the war in Ukraine. According to him, Washington is generally taking Moscow's position into account.

Putin made these remarks during his visit to Bishkek.

Advertisement

The US peace plan to end the war

"Overall, we agree that this could serve as the basis for future agreements. It would be inappropriate for me to discuss any final options right now, especially since none exist yet, and some issues are fundamental. In general, we see that the American side is, in some ways, considering our position, which was discussed before Anchorage and after Alaska," Putin said.

According to him, certain issues must be approached seriously and discussed in detail. The Russian dictator says that "everything should be laid out in diplomatic language."

Putin claims that Moscow will not attack Europe and is ready to formalize this.

"To us, this sounds ridiculous. We never intended to, but if they want to hear it from us — fine, we can put it in writing. No problem. It’s just that there are people there who, in my opinion, are not quite in their right mind when they publicly — or some fraudsters who want to gain something from this — tell their population and their citizens that Russia is preparing to attack Europe and that they urgently need to strengthen their defense capabilities," he said.

In addition, the dictator stated that certain points of the peace plan regarding Ukraine "sound ridiculous." He said Russia is ready to discuss European security and strategic stability with the West.

Putin also announced that an American delegation will visit Moscow next week.

Ending the war

The Russian dictator said that hostilities will stop when "Ukrainian forces withdraw from the positions they currently occupy."

If Ukraine refuses, Putin stated that he plans to seize these territories by force.

Peace agreement with Ukraine

The Russian dictator claims that it is currently "legally impossible" to reach an agreement with Ukraine. Putin says he "sees no point" in signing documents with the Ukrainian government.

He believes that the country's leadership made a mistake when it allegedly "was afraid to hold elections."

At the same time, the Constitution of Ukraine prohibits holding elections during martial law.

Read more: