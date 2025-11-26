Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump named the biggest concession to Russia in the peace plan

Trump named the biggest concession to Russia in the peace plan

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 November 2025 22:21
Updated 22:25
Donald Trump said what Russia is willing to give up to end the war
Donald Trump, President of the United States. Photo: REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden

President Donald Trump once again shared his thoughts on the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine and the peace plan, the terms of which are still being discussed. He stated that Russia's greatest concession would be to abandon its seizure of new territories.

He made this statement while speaking with journalists on November 25.

Trump revealed what Russia is willing to give up to end the war

When asked if Ukraine could make territorial compromises for peace, Trump responded that Russia's willingness to compromise is key to ending the war. He added that the current situation on the front line is developing in such a way that some territories may end up under Russian control regardless of any agreements.

"Iif you look, it's just moving in one direction. So eventually that's land that over the next couple of months might be gotten by Russia anyway. So do you want to fight and lose another fifty, sixty thousand people? Or do you want to do something now? In some cases, the land is going in the other direction. So they're negotiating, they're trying to get it done," Trump says.

Meanwhile, journalists asked Trump to clarify what steps the Russian government should take. Trump responded vaguely, claiming that Moscow is already showing a willingness to cooperate, in his opinion. He said the main concession was the promise to end the war and refrain from capturing more Ukrainian territory.

Read more about the peace talks:

The US peace plan is based on a Russian document — Reuters

Trump commented on the deadline for achieving peace in Ukraine

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
