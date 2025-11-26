The US peace plan was drawn from a Russian document — Reuters

From left to right: Yuri Ushakov, Kirill Dmitriev, and Steve Witkoff. Photo: AP

The 28-point US peace plan was based on a Russian document. Ukraine had previously rejected this document, which became the key source of the plan.

Reuters reports this information based on its own sources.

What was the basis of the initial US peace plan?

According to the agency, Russia provided this document to US officials after Donald Trump's meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington in October. The document contained provisions that Russia had previously proposed during negotiations, which Ukraine had rejected. In particular, it included a provision for the transfer of a significant portion of Ukrainian territory in the east.

The White House did not comment on the document but referred to Trump's statements about progress on the peace plan.

"In the hopes of finalizing this Peace Plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow and, at the same time, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians," Trump wrote.

It is currently unclear why the Trump administration decided to use the Russian document to create a peace plan. According to anonymous sources, some US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, believed Ukraine would immediately reject Russia's demands.

Reuters noted that such a peace agreement has raised skepticism among US officials. Many consider it not a serious proposal but rather a list of Russian demands. Meanwhile, the US has hinted that it will reduce military aid if Kyiv does not agree to the peace plan.

