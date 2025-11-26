Witkoff spoke with Ushakov — Trump reacted to the conversation

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump reacted to the transcript of the conversation published by Bloomberg, in which special representative Steve Witkoff advises Russia on how to appeal to the American leader and present its proposals regarding peace. The U.S. president believes that there is "nothing unusual" there.

This was stated by Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists.

Trump’s reaction to Witkoff’s leaked conversation with Russia

Commenting on Witkoff’s conversation with the aide to the Russian dictator, Yuri Ushakov, Trump said that there was nothing unusual about it.

"That’s a standard thing, you know, because he’s got to sell this to Ukraine. He’s got to sell Ukraine to Russia. That’s what he’s… that’s what a dealmaker does," the US president said.

According to him, the negotiation process always involves pressure on both sides. The American leader believes that they need to be convinced to sign a peace agreement. At the same time, he said that he had not heard the audio that the media had transcribed.

"That's a very standard form of negotiation. I haven't heard it, but I heard it was standard negotiation. And I would imagine he's saying the same thing to Ukraine, because each party has to give and take," Donald Trump emphasized.

