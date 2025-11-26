TOT, the size of the Armed Forces, and NATO — these three points still need to be agreed upon in the peace plan

US President Donald Trump. Photo: White House

Differences between the United States and Ukraine remain regarding at least three important points of the "peace plan" proposed by the American side. Although consensus has been reached on most issues, the key disagreements concern territorial concessions, the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ukraine’s future membership in NATO.

This was reported by CNN with reference to a Ukrainian source.

Advertisement

Territories, army size, and NATO — the main disputes

The CNN source confirmed that "consensus" had been reached on most issues, but Kyiv and Washington still have at least three important areas in which disagreements persist.

Territorial concessions: This refers to the US proposal to give Russia part of the Ukrainian territories that it has not captured. The CNN interlocutor emphasized that a decision on this issue has not yet been made.

"It would be very wrong to say we have now the version that is accepted by Ukraine," he added.

Size of the Armed Forces: The second disagreement concerns the proposal to limit the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 600,000 service members. A new number was proposed during the negotiations, but Kyiv demands further changes before agreeing.

NATO membership: The CNN source called unacceptable the demand that Ukraine abandon its aspiration to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance. The interlocutor explained that such a concession would create a "bad precedent" that would effectively give Russia a veto right over NATO, "which it is not even a member of."

Read more:

The 28-point Peace Plan no longer exists — details

What happens after the Peace Plan — Macron explained

The peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is almost ready — Trump