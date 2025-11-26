The US Peace Plan — Trump spoke about the deadline for signing the agreement

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia. The White House leader said that he is not setting any deadlines for signing the agreement.

Trump made this statement during a conversation with journalists on November 2025.

Trump addressed the deadline for the peace agreement

Journalists asked the US president about the final date by which the agreements between Ukraine and Russia are to be signed. Previously, the media reported a deadline of November 27, but Steve Witkoff the special envoy of the US president, will travel to Moscow only next week to discuss the agreement's details.

"We'll see what happens. They set a date, and it will be sometime in the near future. I don't have a deadline. Do you know what my deadline is? When everything ends." I think everyone is tired of fighting. They're losing and losing too many people," Trump said.

