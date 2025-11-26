One Putin's call influenced weapons supply to Ukraine — WSJ

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Behind-the-scenes negotiations took place before President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the White House on October 17. These negotiations influenced the decision to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles.

The Wall Street Journal reports on this.

How did Putin's call affect the delivery of weapons to Ukraine?

The phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin convinced the American leader not to deliver these missiles.

According to US officials, Trump was already hesitant due to limited Tomahawk supplies in the US However, Putin's October 16 warning that supplying the missiles "would escalate the war and harm US–Russia relations" finally changed the president's position.

According to published transcripts from Bloomberg, Trump advisor Witkoff advised his Russian counterpart, Ushakov, to organize this call before Zelensky's White House meeting. Witkoff also recommended that Ushakov congratulate Trump and say that "Mr. Trump is a true peacemaker."

The leak of these transcripts prompted a strong response from some American Republicans. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick called the situation a serious problem, emphasizing that "these ridiculous performances and secret meetings must stop." Congressman Don Bacon said that Witkoff should be removed, adding, "Witkoff acts like he's on the Russian payroll. This whole situation is a failure and a stain on our country."

