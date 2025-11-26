Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Putin administration reacts to the leaked Witkoff-Ushakov call

Putin administration reacts to the leaked Witkoff-Ushakov call

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 November 2025 14:58
Updated 15:04
Russia's reaction to the leaked Witkoff-Ushakov conversation
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Russian media

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, responded to a Bloomberg article that published a transcript of his phone conversation with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Ushakov claims that the publication aims to hinder the normalization of relations between the United States and Russia.

Ushakov shared this information in a comment to a Russian propagandist.

Reactions of Ushakov and Dmitriev to the Bloomberg transcript

Meanwhile, Putin's ally confirmed that he often communicates with Witkoff, though he did not clarify whether the published conversation was accurate.

"The content of the conversations is confidential, and I will not comment on it. Nobody should comment on it" he said.

Bloomberg also published a transcript of a conversation between Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, one of Russia's key negotiators with the Trump administration. They discussed presenting the Russian proposals to Trump's representatives in a way that would make it appear as if they were the United States' initiative.

Dmitriev's comment on the Bloomberg post. Photo: screenshot

In the comments section of the Bloomberg publication, Dmitriev called it a fake. On his page, he wrote: "The closer we get to peace the more desperate warmongers become."

Post by Kirill Dmitriev. Photo: screenshot

"War profiteers & the deep state pour huge budgets into attacking the peace plan and smearing peacemakers — because war pays. People of peace have no PR machine and no media budget — so media narratives are skewed toward warmongers. Yet truth will win and peace will prevail," he noted in another post cynically.

Dmitriev's reaction. Photo: screenshot

Read more:

Trump's peace plan likely drafted by Putin’s aides — Bloomberg

Witkoff advised Russia on talking to Trump — including on TOT

USA vladimir putin russia peace plan Steve Witkoff
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
