Yermak stated that Ukraine will not give up its territories as long as Zelensky is president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to draw a red line on the territorial issue at the next stage of negotiations. In particular, as long as he is president, the country will not agree to give up land in exchange for peace.

This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, in an interview with The Atlantic.

What Yermak said about Zelensky’s position and the territories

"Not a single sane person today would sign a document to give up territory. As long as Zelensky is president, no one should count on us giving up territory. He will not sign away territory," Yermak said.

He also added that the Constitution of Ukraine prohibits taking such a step.

"Nobody can do that unless they want to go against the Ukrainian constitution and the Ukrainian people," the head of the Presidential Office explained.

Yermak clarified that Ukraine is ready to discuss only where the line of separation should be established, defining the boundaries of the territories controlled by the warring sides.

"Right now, we can realistically talk only about defining the line of contact. This is what we have to do," he added.

Trump’s peace plan

As a reminder, the United States recently presented Kyiv with a new peace plan consisting of 28 points. However, it included a number of elements advantageous to Russia, such as the surrender of Donbas, reduction of the army, and rejection of long-range weapons.

For this reason, on Sunday, November 23, a meeting between the delegations of the United States, Ukraine, and Europe took place in Geneva to revise the document and make it more favorable for Kyiv.

