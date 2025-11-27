Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 27 November 2025 23:01
Putin commented on the leak of Ushakov's conversation with Witkoff for the first time
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has commented for the first time on the leaked conversation between his aide Yuri Ushakov and US special envoy Steve Witkoff. According to him, eavesdropping is a criminal offense.

Putin made the remarks during his visit to Bishkek on Thursday, November 27.

Advertisement

Putin's reaction to the Witkoff–Ushakov leak

"You know, regarding these leaks, they could be fake, or maybe the conversations were actually tapped. In general, eavesdropping is a criminal offense; at least here, it is not allowed," Putin said.

He added that perhaps "they were supposed to observe, but they are eavesdropping." The Russian dictator urged people to mind their own business, noting that "observing properly also requires skill."

For context, in the conversation, Witkoff advised Ushakov on the best way to present proposals to Trump regarding a US peace plan to end the war against Ukraine.

The US leader also reacted to the leak, stating that there is nothing unusual about it.

Read more:

Peace plan and end of war — Putin made new statements

Deal first, security guarantees later — US to Kyiv

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
