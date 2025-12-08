US peace plan to end the war — Trump says he is disappointed in Zelensky

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump stated that he is disappointed in Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the president has still not familiarized himself with the peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, which Washington proposed.

He announced this during a conversation with the press at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday, December 7.

Trump says Zelensky has not yet read the peace plan

According to Trump, the American side has already communicated both with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and with representatives of the Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he claims that Zelensky’s team allegedly views the document favorably, while the president himself "has not yet read" the proposal.

"And I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the proposal. That was as of a few hours ago. His people love it, but he has — Russia’s fine with it. Russia’s, you know — Russia, Russia. I guess, would rather have the whole country when you think of it. But Russia is, I believe, fine with it. But I’m not sure that Zelensky is fine with it. His people love it, but he hasn’t read it," Trump said.

