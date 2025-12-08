Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump says he is disappointed in Zelensky — here’s why

Trump says he is disappointed in Zelensky — here’s why

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 December 2025 09:14
US peace plan to end the war — Trump says he is disappointed in Zelensky
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump stated that he is disappointed in Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the president has still not familiarized himself with the peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, which Washington proposed.

He announced this during a conversation with the press at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday, December 7.

Advertisement

Trump says Zelensky has not yet read the peace plan

According to Trump, the American side has already communicated both with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and with representatives of the Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he claims that Zelensky’s team allegedly views the document favorably, while the president himself "has not yet read" the proposal.

"And I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the proposal. That was as of a few hours ago. His people love it, but he has — Russia’s fine with it. Russia’s, you know — Russia, Russia. I guess, would rather have the whole country when you think of it. But Russia is, I believe, fine with it. But I’m not sure that Zelensky is fine with it. His people love it, but he hasn’t read it," Trump said.

Read more:

Trump may stop seeking peace in Ukraine — president’s son

Syrskyi named the main strategy in the war with Russia

Trump receives first-ever FIFA Peace Award — video

Volodymyr Zelensky USA Donald Trump war in Ukraine peace plan
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information