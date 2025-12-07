War in Ukraine — Trump will stop seeking peace

Donald Trump Jr. Photo: AP

Donald Trump Jr. stated that his father may stop striving for peace in Ukraine if it does not reach an agreement with Russia. In addition, he criticized Ukraine for corruption.

Politico reports this.

Statement by Donald Trump Jr.

It is known that the son of the US president spoke at the Doha Forum, where government officials and other international players gathered. During his speech, he emphasized that Ukraine "has long been hamstrung by corruption in its official ranks and argued that such graft is fueling the war in both Moscow and Kyiv."

At the same time, Trump’s son criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the recent corruption scandal and the resignation of the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak.

"Because of the war, and because he’s one of the great marketers of all times, Zelenskyy became a borderline deity, especially to the left, where he could do no wrong, he was beyond reproach," Trump Jr. said.

When asked whether the US president might refuse to pursue peace in Ukraine, he replied that he might.

"What’s good about my father, and what’s unique about my father, is you don’t know what he’s going to do. The fact that he’s not predictable … forces everyone to actually deal in an intellectually honest capacity… We want peace. We want to stop the death," he added.

