Melania Trump. Photo: Reuters

Seven Ukrainian children — six boys and one girl — were returned to Ukraine from Russia. This was made possible thanks to the humanitarian efforts of First Lady Melania Trump. The children have already been reunited with their families.

The White House reported this on Thursday, December 4.

The return of the Ukrainian children

Trump actively facilitated the process by providing diplomatic and humanitarian assistance to ensure its successful completion.

"My dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering," Melania Trump noted.

She expressed hope that these efforts would become "an anchor for optimism" and contribute to greater stability in the region.

"My hope is that, ultimately, our collective efforts will lead to broader regional stability," First lady added.

