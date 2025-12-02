Trump says the US ends financial role in Ukraine war, focuses on conflict resolution

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has stated that the US is no longer financially involved in the war in Ukraine. The White House chief stressed that he is trying to "put an end to the Ukrainian crisis."

The American leader made this statement during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, December 2.

Trump made a statement about financial support for Ukraine

The president said that the United States is no longer financially involved in the war in Ukraine, but is still making efforts to end the conflict.

"But we're trying to get that settled. I've settled eight wars. This would be the ninth. And our people are over in Russia right now to see if we can get it settled. Not an easy situation, let me tell you. What a mess. It's a war that never would have happened if I were President," the President added.

