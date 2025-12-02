The new peace plan contains 20 points — Zelensky revealed the details

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed details of a new peace plan to end the war. According to the president, the updated version of the document will be shorter than the previous one.

Zelensky made this announcement during his visit to Ireland on Tuesday, December 2.

Zelensky discussed the updated peace plan

The new version contains only 20 points, down from the original 28 proposed by the US President Donald Trump.

According to Zelensky, these new points were agreed upon during negotiations in Geneva and finalized during a meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Miami, Florida.

"Our delegation, which met with the US president's team in the US, gathered in Ireland today. There are now 20 points that were worked out in Geneva and finalized in Florida. Some things still need to be worked out, from what I've seen," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky announced that the new peace plan included revised points regarding territories.

