The US Peace Plan — Zelensky says the plan got better

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that territorial issues in the peace plan were discussed for over six hours. According to him, the agreement is now much better.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron on December 1.

Territorial exchange in the US Peace Plan

Zelensky said that the issue of territories was discussed for about six and a half hours during the negotiations. According to the President, the US peace plan for Ukraine has been improved.

"The territorial issue is the most complex one. The issue of money and reconstruction is difficult to accept without the presence of our European partners. And the issue of security guarantees requires specific details from the US and Europe. We must be very careful here, but the plan looks better," the Ukrainian leader noted.

At the same time, he added that these are special days when a lot can truly change. The president emphasized that key diplomatic processes are currently underway: the Ukrainian delegation held negotiations in the US recently, and tomorrow, the representative of the US President will travel to Russia.

"We are trying very hard to end this war, and to end it with dignity. If everyone works not just actively, but honestly now — for the sake of peace and guaranteed security — we may achieve exactly what is needed for Ukraine, Europe, and the US," Volodymyr Zelensky concluded.

